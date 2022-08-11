The 20th anniversary of the Saugerties Art Tour will take place August 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emerging from a virtual-only event in 2020, the 2021 event brought a resurgence of enthusiasm that led to increased visitor numbers and some new art studio destinations. While some are in the Village of Saugerties, many others are on country roads throughout the town.

This year’s tour will have 40 open studios – one of the highest numbers since the tour debuted in 2002. There will be a broad range of art, ranging from mixed media to ceramics, photography, sculpture, furniture, weaving and paintings from splashy abstracts to oil landscapes in the Hudson River School manner.

Visit the tour website at www.saugertiesarttour.org for a downloadable map to the artist studios. Free, full-color printed maps will be available in the weeks before the tour at various sites in Saugerties such as the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce Visitors’ Center at 138 Partition Street and local businesses in Saugerties and other surrounding towns. Or you can contact Barbara at bbravo@hvcc.rr.com to have a map mailed to you.