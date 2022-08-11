Art historian Bruce Weber will present his second gallery talk on the subject of Woodstock artist Clarence Bolton on Saturday, August 13, 3 p.m., at the Historical Society of Woodstock’s Eames House Museum, 20 Comeau Drive. Weber’s presentation coincides with the current exhibition at the Historical Society, “The Art and Times of Clarence Bolton,” curated by Deborah Heppner. The exhibition is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through August 28. Dr. Weber’s previous lecture, surrounded by photographs of Bolton and his artwork, inspired excitement and further interest in the artist

A young Clarence Bolton arrived in Woodstock in 1917 for a brief visit and stayed for the next 45 years. Once he came to Woodstock, he began to study painting with John Carlson. Later he explored printmaking and became an accomplished lithographer, exhibiting his work all over the country. His love of Overlook Mountain and the surrounding fields and streams became the inspiration for his work. Along the way, Bolt became an integral part of the Woodstock community. Among many interesting ventures, he ran a commercial printing business, established The Nook (which later became the Café Espresso), and wrote and published The Clatter. He married Louise Cashdollar and was welcomed into her large, extended family. The exhibit features a large selection of his paintings and lithographs from the Historical Society archives, as well as numerous photographs of Clarence Bolton and his life in Woodstock.

Admission is free. At this time, masks are recommended. For further information, call 845-679-2256 or email info@historicalsocietyofwoodstock.org.