The Gardiner Library presents “Uncover,” an art show by Andrea della Cava through the end of August. “Uncover” is a series of works that continues to explore the elements of surprise in nature, exposing its anomalies and irregularities. It is a discovery of what lies beneath the surface or beyond first glance.

Della Cava is a working artist and educator who has lived in Gardiner for the past 20 years. She holds a BA in Painting from Queens College and an MA in Arts (Painting) and Art Education from Columbia University’s Teachers’ College. Her techniques and processes are an integral part of her exploration of the subject matter.

For additional information, visit www.gardinerlibrary.org. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike.