A proposed housing subdivision on 147 acres off Glasco Turnpike and Plochmann Lane appears to be what some are calling an example of the type of development that is encouraged in the town of Woodstock’s proposed zoning amendments.

Since last presenting at the Planning Board, the applicant has reduced the total homes from 12 to 11, including one existing home. The lots will range for four to 22 acres with an average lot size of 13.3 acres. This is family-owned land that will be developed, said attorney Alec Gladd, representing the family of Melissa and Fred Meyer. “So we just want to make the point that this isn’t just some faceless development, trying to make a profit. They are members of the community and are invested in Woodstock,” Gladd said at the August 4 Planning Board meeting.

A 27.3-acre parcel will remain unbuilt and 69% of the 147 acres will be restricted.

“So this amounts to us conserving 101 acres of the total 147 acres, which is a significant amount,” he said. “We are offering to place over 100 acres in conservation. And just to give you a real world reference, the Comeau property is only 76 acres. So we’re proposing to conserve more than that.”

Engineer Barry Medenbach said the conservation areas will be mapped and placed on file in the county clerk’s office and mentioned in all the deeds.

“Our town has been working on creating critical environmental areas that would require what you guys are doing. So you’re actually doing what [we, in the future, will be] trying to get any development to do, so hats off to you guys,” said Planning Board chair Peter Cross. But he and board member Judith Kerman questioned how the conservation areas are going to be managed and enforced.

“I’ll tell you who’s going to enforce it. The neighbors. They’re all going to be buying property here because it’s in a conservation area,” Medenbach said.

But Cross felt that wasn’t enough in the long run.

“Right now, that’s what they’re going to do. But I’m talking 10, 15 years from now. What if somebody sells one of those lots, which they legally can do. There’s different people, different owners, different ideas,” Cross said.

Gladd said it will be in the chain of title so each owner will be on notice.

Cross said having markers on the boundaries is key to be able to find them in the future.

“Without it, 20 years from now, 15 years from now, I’ll bet you there’s tennis courts and swimming pools and everything else in the protected areas, because there’s nothing to stop it.”

“The people moving here and the people who are building are much, much more conscious about protecting land,” Medenbach replied. “I hear somebody cutting a dead tree down, and all the neighbors call the building inspector and make a fuss over it.”

Planning Board co-chair Stuart Lipkind asked what restrictions can be placed, such as deed covenants, so that future buyers will know about the conservation areas.

Gladd said there will be notes placed on the plan filed with the county and restrictions will be on the deeds.

Lipkind asked if some entity could be in charge of conservation area stewardship.

“I’m wondering, why does the applicant need to retain ownership of those areas that are going to be designated non-buildable,” he asked.

“Would there be any consideration to putting those areas in the hand of dedicated management entity like (Woodstock) Land Conservancy or somebody like that…who could police, you know, the non development of those areas?”

The subdivision will be back on the Planning Board agenda in September, when town planning consultant Matt Rudikoff will share his thoughts.