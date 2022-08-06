The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) recently announced its Spring Scholar-Athlete and Scholar-Team designations. A number of New Paltz athletes and teams have been recognized. NYSPHSAA is in its 30th year of designating scholar-athletes. To qualify for the individual scholar-athlete award, athletes must earn a GPA of 90 percent or higher. For a team to receive the scholar-team award, 75 percent of the team’s roster must have a total average of 90 or above.

NYSPHSAA also released its School of Excellence Awards. New Paltz High School was among the 148 schools cited as a School of Excellence this year, meaning that at least 75 percent of New Paltz teams received the Scholar-Athlete team award.

Health, Physical Education, and Athletics Director Gregory Warren said that while New Paltz’s student-athletes earned the recognition, the awards are also a credit to the entire school community that supports them. “We are very proud of the consistent and high achieving academic performance of our student-athletes,” he said. “Our student-athletes prioritize and value their work in the classroom and on the field of competition.”

Congratulations to the following students and teams:

Spring 2022 Scholar-Athlete Team Averages

Varsity Baseball: 92.55, Varsity Girls’ Golf: 94.32, Varsity Girls’ Lacrosse: 93.35, Varsity Softball: 94.44, Varsity Boys’ Tennis: 92.57, Varsity Boys’ Track & Field: 94.43, Varsity Girls’ Track & Field: 95.66, Overall Team Averages: 92.58

Spring 2022 Scholar-Athlete Individuals (MHAL)

Varsity Baseball: Alexander Barbato, Justin Coiteux, Peter Dillehay, Marley Guinan, Pierce Lutz, Michael Lynn, Bruce Oremus, Matthew VonAhnen.

Varsity Girls’ Golf: Tessa LaPolt, Flora Pierson, Laci Pindar, Alyssa Puleo, Alaura Sheeley.

Varsity Boys’ Lacrosse: Antonio Alvarez, Sasha Bath, Mark DiDonna, Cooper Driscoll, Hugo Kay, Brady Saunders, Caden Shuman, Miles Soper.

Varsity Girls’ Lacrosse: Piper Casey, Ava Grae Cronin, Nyah Cunniff, Peyton Curley, Avery Greger, Caroline Hansen, Melanie Kniffen, Kendall Lucchesi, Addison MacDonald, Kalle Masseo, Sidney Mayers, Mackenzie McPadden Gambler, Soleil Miller, Fiona O’Hara, Lily Zaborowski.

Varsity Softball: Julia Brooker, Evelyn Cioto, Alexandra Frenza, Fallon Geisler, Natalya Knoth, Arianna Phillips, Ella Pons, Jena Russo, Molly Saunders, Natalee Watts.

Varsity Boys’ Tennis: Charles Ettinger, Quin Harris, Jonathan Lynn, Dylan McQuade-Dolan, Nectarios Rodriguez, Mason Roepe.

Varsity Boys’ Track & Field: Michael Ayala, Oliver Casey, Darren Chen, Beckett Evans, Mason Eyler, Elijah Flynn, Landon Fracasse, Finn Gibson, Maxwell Hawkins, Nathaniel Johnson, Alexander Peyser, Xavier Smith, Kian Walsh.

Varsity Girls’ Track & Field: Kylie Ayala, Sofia Carucci, Bebe Cosgrove, Sarah Cunningham, Shelby De Jong, Roxanne DeNey-Bhagat, Margaret DiDonna, Maeve Eisenhandler, Hannah Ettinger, Marla Mae Feeney, Alexa Friedman, Aurora Gerber, Claire Holt, Lora Johnson, Veda, Keon, Adelynn Laurie, Shannyn O’Donnell, Julia Pankowska, Josephine Quinn, Nina Rogers, Annika Walsh, Siri Walsh.

Unified Basketball: Joseph Guarente, Kaitlyn Rigby, Lily Sturgis.