A Hudson Valley Flamenco Festival (HVFF) will take place at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz on Thursday, August 11 at 6.30 p.m. Performers include: dancers Ania ‘La Candela’ and Laura Peralta and guitarist, Andreas Arnold.

AniaBartelmus, “La Candela,” is an internationally renowned flamenco dancer and the Founder/Director of her company. Over the years, she trained with Spain’s top flamenco artists during her three-year stay in Seville and other frequent visits to this flamenco capital. She has appeared internationally and in the US.

Laura Perlata has studied in Spain under several artists and has danced in the Flamenco Program at the School at Jacob’s Pillow, and for companies including Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, A Palo Seco Flamenco, Soledad Barrio y NocheFlamenca, Pasión y Arte, Juan Siddi Flamenco Theatre. She has performed in NYC and toured the US. She currently teaches, performs and continues her flamenco studies in New York City and Seville, Spain.

Andreas Arnold grew up in a family of classical musicians in southern Germany. He studied jazz guitar at the conservatory of Amsterdam and later in NYC before entering a period of dedication to the art of flamenco guitar. He’s currently the musical director for the New York Flamenco Jazz Project. Check out his album ODISEA on Spotify iTunes, Amazon. Visit andreasarnold.info to learn more.

The Hudson Valley Flamenco Festival was founded by Anna Librada Georges, a classically trained teaching and performing artist with international experience. She holds a BA in Dance/Arts Management and a MSW. Librada Georges moved to Spain, her father’s homeland, to immerse herself in flamenco where she studied with several flamenco greats.

Registration is encouraged. This performance will be rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, it will take place in the Library’s large Steinberg Reading Room on a first-come-first-served basis. To register, call the library at 845-255-5030.