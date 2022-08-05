After many years doing other music, comedy and making children, Gary Levitt and Setting Sun are back with a new record soon to be released, a new set, and a new band complete with three part harmonies and lots of new songs.

They’ll be performing at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale. (Enter at The Century House Historical Society at the Snyder Estate, 668 Route 213, Rosendale.)

The full 4-piece band includes Gary Levitt — Guitars / Vocals; John Burdick — Bass / Vocals; Lawrence Roper — Synth / Vocals; and Jonathan Hambright — Drums.

The sound is centered on the song, with poppy hooks and choruses, while mixing synth experimentalism in with its folky, string-band sound — kind of a crossover between indie-rock, folk and chamber pop music. This is an afternoon (3pm) all ages show inside of a cave.

At 4p.m.the Hudson Valley band Blue Museum will perform.

Tickets are $16 for general admission, $11 for members, and students are $6. For tickets see https://www.centuryhouse.org/bmus-22/. For more information, see https://www.centuryhouse.org/visit/.

Listen at https://settingsun.bandcamp.com.