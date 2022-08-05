The Continuing and Professional Education department of SUNY Ulster is holding an Open House on August 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will highlight many of the career programs and courses offered this fall, including a new Cut-and-Sew microcredential.

The Cut-and-Sew program is ideal for those who want to start their own business or work for one of many cut-and-sew manufacturers in the Hudson Valley. Included will be a presentation by the Reher Center on its “Kingston Sews” display, as well as a display by the local cut-and-sew manufacturing company Community Manufacturing Solutions.

The CNC Operator microcredential was created in response to the need for skilled CNC operators in the Hudson Valley. Working with the Arc Mid-Hudson, this program is inclusive of those in the community with Level I Autism. It comprises two courses offered this fall: Fundamentals of Metrology and CNC Fundamentals. Students will have the opportunity to earn a Haas Certification as well as the CNC Operator microcredential badge within only four months. Brian Healy, director of Behavioral Health Services at the Arc Mid-Hudson, will speak and answer questions that parents or students may have about the program.

CASAC instructor Lisa Babb will present from 5 to 6 p.m. on the CASAC program starting this September. Included will be an overview of the course material and OASAS requirements to practice in New York State.

A free GED class will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. for those looking to try a class before registering. Instructor Joann Dayton-Wolf will be available to answer questions about the program.

A free English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) class will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. for those who would like to sample a class before enrolling.

Many scholarships and grants are available to enable those in the community to train for a manufacturing career at little to no cost. Program coordinators will be on hand to assist potential students with questions on programs and registration for fall courses.

For more information, call the CE office at (845) 339-2025. To register for one of these info sessions, visit bit.ly/cefallinfosessions22.