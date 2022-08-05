The Catskill Mountain Railroad will host a twilight train ride on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. As dusk turns into night, enjoy a train ride as you watch the moonlit sky full of stars with live onboard music by Earl Pardini and the Slide Mountain String Band. Ride across the Esopus Creek on the restored C9 Bridge and go through the Hurley Flats, climbing Hurley Mountain before returning to Kingston.

All trains are round trip from the Westbrook Lane Station located in the Kingston Plaza. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $19 (senior, military, veteran), $14 children (ages 2-12) and free for children under 2, on lap.

For additional information or to buy tickets online, visit www.catskillmountainrailroad.com.