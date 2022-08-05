The Stony Kill Foundation’s weeklong Butterflies & Blooms Festival is back, running from August 6 to 13 at the Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center, located at 79 Farmstead Lane in Wappingers Falls. The community-focused Festival celebrates the beauty and ecology of local pollinators through art, music, workshops and family activities.

During the week of pollinator-themed activities, attendees can choose from butterfly, bird and plant walks and educational programs for all ages; an outdoor movie night; yoga on the farm; and art and nature workshops. The Festival finale on Saturday, August 13 (rain date: Sunday, August 14) includes hayrides, games, demonstrations, crafts and activities and a concert on the lawn with a 20-piece jazz orchestra, The Big Band Sound.

“We’re so excited to have both new activities and favorites from last year,” says Stacey Lynch Adams, program director for the Stony Kill Foundation. “Butterflies & Blooms is such a great way to bring people of all ages from our community together and sample what the Stony Kill experience is all about.”

For full descriptions of scheduled programs and to register for ticketed workshops, visit butterfly.stonykill.org.