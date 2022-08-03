Arm-of-the-Sea Theater will present its annual Esopus Creek Puppet Suite from August 5 to 7 at 7 p.m. at the Tidewater Center in Saugerties. The outdoor performance event features live music, larger-than-life mask and puppet characters and low-tech devices of visual storytelling. This year’s show, Keep that Lamp Trimmed ‘n Burnin’, is a historical drama about the Saugerties Lighthouse and the women’s suffrage movement.

The ensemble cast includes musicians Eli Winograd, Katy Kondrat and Laura Crimmins along with veteran puppeteers Kira deCoudres, Trey Daniels, Dee Dee Maucher, Maclain Maeir and M. J. Smythe. Marlena Marallo has created the visual elements featured in the production, and Patrick Wadden directs the action.

The Tidewater Center is located at 61 East Bridge Street in the Village of Saugerties. Admission is just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. The show is best-suited for ages eight and up. Tickets are available at the venue entrance each evening and online at Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/386208739737. Audience members should arrive early and definitely bring lawn seating. For additional information, visit armofthesea.org.