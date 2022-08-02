Minutes ago, a citywide Drought Emergency was declared for all City of Kingston water customers.

City officials told residents in a statement to immediately stop daytime watering of their lawns (except between 9-10pm), deactivate all water features, and cease washing sidewalks, buildings and cars. Get caught violating the restrictions and you could be issued a $50 penalty by the city for each violation.

The declaration was voted on and passed at today’s meeting of the Board of Water Commissioners in response to concern over water levels at Cooper Lake. It follows a Drought Alert that was declared on July 14, 2022.

The restrictions include:

All leaks must be fixed immediately

No washing of cars or other vehicles

No washing sidewalks, buildings, driveways, steps or other outdoor areas

No ornamental artificial water features, such as fountains, waterfalls, reflecting pools, etc.

No daytime watering of lawns, golf courses, or ornamental shrubs, plants, or trees, except from 9:00pm to 10:00pm

The city’s statement went on to give advice on how to lower the environmental impact of brushing your teeth, and suggested acquiring new fixtures and showerheads to conserve water if those in your home are inefficient.

The emergency, according to the city’s statement, is related to accommodating “the mandated construction work for the Cooper Lake Dam Rehabilitation Project, the level at Cooper Lake Reservoir was lowered 10 feet below maximum capacity last July. This level must be maintained for the duration of the dam construction, which, in combination with the lack of recent rainfall and warmer weather, has caused the reservoir level to continue to drop.”

Boil Water on Hurley Ave

This comes hours after the Kingston Water Department declared a boil water advisory for the area around Stony Run at the Stockade Apartments off of Hurley Avenue.

According to the Kingston Water Department: “KWD personnel have finished the repair to the hydrant on Hurley Ave. They are in the process of turning the water back on and will be flushing the system for the next few hours. KWD laboratory personnel will be collecting samples over the next 2 days to make sure that the water is safe to consume. Therefore, while it is ok to shower, bathe, and use the water for routine household tasks, out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that you boil the water for 2 minutes before drinking or using the water to cook. The area that is impacted by the boil water advisory is shown in the map. Please contact the KWD with questions or concerns during normal business hours at 845 331-0175. Our emergency number is 845 331-0205.”