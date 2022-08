The people on Van Buren Street in Kingston held their “Spreading the Love” Community Block Party on Saturday, July 27 from noon to 8 p.m. There was food provided by local sponsors such as Plaza Pizza, Hannaford, Mexico Lindo, Bread Alone, Center for Creative Education, People’s Place, Sam’s Club, Community Action and Radio Kingston, to name a few. There were various DJ’s providing music, the Energy Dance Company performed, there was a bouncy house and face painting for the children and more.