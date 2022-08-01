Every pizza delivery driver’s nightmare is an encounter with a hostile customer. This is exactly what Saugerties Police responded to when a 911 call came in July 30th with a report of a gun being pulled on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.

Upon investigation, police reported that 45-year-old Ralph Carpino “pointed a loaded handgun at a Domino’s pizza delivery driver who was delivering a pizza to the residence.” The firearm used was a “Glock .40 Cal Semi-Automatic handgun” according to police, who seized the weapon.

Police said Carpino told them he did not order the pizza. Looking deeper into the matter, police determined a member of Carpino’s family had placed the pizza order.

Carpino was arrested on-scene and processed at police headquarters for charges of “Menacing in the 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree”, according to the report. He was released on a police appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on August 17.