Plans have changed for a Calamar Lane in Woodstock property, the owner of which now proposes a seven-unit motel, while the town’s Planning Board will also review the latest site plan for one of the largest subdivisions in recent town history.

Michael Arnstein purchased the Calamar Lane property where a 2018 fire destroyed a large home and damaged others beyond repair. Initially, he had intended to replace the damaged structures with single-family homes, but a new site plan slated for Planning Board review August 4 calls for a seven-unit motel.

At a January 20 Planning Board meeting, in response to neighbors’ concerns of a large development and the possibility of 16 housing units, architect Brad Will, representing Arnstein, said it would be more modest than that.

“After many site plan concepts, we settled on a three-parcel site plan that includes seven total units consisting mostly of one-bedroom-unit structures with one or two bedroom units each,” Will said at that time, reading a prepared statement. “Michael is seeking to create a modestly scaled truly green and sustainable housing-positive solution for his properties with multiple curated gardens and open space as amenities for those who will be calling it home, including the Arnstein family.”

Planners will also look at a proposed subdivision on 147 acres between Glasco Turnpike and Plochmann Lane which includes plans for 12 homes, known as FAM Acres. It is the biggest such subdivision in at least the last couple decades.

A 42.54-acre lot on the property would remain undeveloped.

Two of the lots, roughly 8.98 and 21.29 acres, will be occupied by the owners, who are registered as FAM Acres LLC with an address of 267 W 11th St., NYC.

“This is probably the largest subdivision I’ve seen in…I couldn’t tell you…20 years,” Planning Board Chair Peter Cross said when the site plan was first reviewed.

Parcels will be sold as building lots and each home will be built individually, according to the plan when it was last proposed.