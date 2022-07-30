The Lace Mill Arts Council has announced that Hudson Valley artist and professor of Art Sean Nixon will exhibit new drawings at the Lace Mill in Kingston from August 6 to 28.

Nixon’s work aims to insert playfulness into the seriousness of life. Using simple drawings from an ironic perspective, he utilizes an economy of line to convey large ideas. His work is sometimes described as “New Yorker cartoons without the need for captions.”

In “What Makes the World Go Round: New Drawings by Sean Nixon,” the artist will debut new work that has not previously been exhibited. From the war in Ukraine to gun safety and the lingering drama of COVID, visitors are invited to view his latest work using pen-and-ink to chronicle our ever-changing world.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, August 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Lace Mill West Gallery. After a brief artist talk, visitors can purchase signed prints. Nixon will also be signing books and apparel. In an interactive feature, attendees will be given art supplies and encouraged to respond to the exhibition either by drawing and spoken and/or written word.

“These are hard times; people feel isolated, gobsmacked by the headlines, disempowered, constantly subjected to injustice, and I believe that art has the ability to mirror society so we can make some sense of what we are all going through,” said Nixon.

The Gallery is located at 165 Cornell Street in Kingston. For additional information, visit www.thelacemill.com.