Paul Smart and Richard Kroehling will read from, discuss and present With Different Eyes, A Covid Waltz in Words & Images at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for the Golden Notebook at the Petersen House at the Bearsville Center, 297 Tinker Street, Woodstock.

The book is a new memoir brought on by the pandemic lockdown. Published by Moutains and Rivers, of Barrytown, it includes over two dozen art works by Richard Kroehling, a longstanding friend and filmmaker.

In a review in these pages, poet Will Nixon wrote that the book “reads like the distilled wisdom found in poetry…We all have our Covid stories, but Smart has aimed for and achieved something more lasting and profound.

“It’s also an art book with thirty works made by Richard Kroehling during the pandemic, a striking collection that includes ghostly abstract figures, cartoonish masks and faces, and collage elements that suggest the forgotten past.”

The reading is free and open to the public. For more information, see https://goldennotebook.indielite.org.