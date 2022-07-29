The DRAW (the arts education program of the Kingston Midtown Arts District, MAD) will host the second annual Draw-athon, a 12-hour drawing extravaganza for all ages, on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 20 Cedar Street in Kingston. Based on the renowned 24-hour event started in 2008 by Antenna in New Orleans, visitors can come and go throughout this day of drawing, during which all the surfaces in The DRAW’s studio can be drawn on by folks of all ages, abilities, skill levels and interests. Teaching artists and youth leaders will be creating drawing experiences for everyone throughout the day. Make “cabinet of curiosity” drawings, wire drawings, pet portraits, meet the Draw-a-Tron! and so much more.

No preregistration is needed. All materials will be provided. The first 50 people receive an emergency drawing kit. The event is family-friendly all day and will shift to an adult-focused event from 7 to 10 p.m. For additional information, visit www.drawkingston.org.