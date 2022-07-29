Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give August 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Ulster County August 1-15:

• Stone Ridge, August 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marbletown Community Center, 3564 Main Street in Marbletown.

• Kingston, August 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 708 East Chester Street in Kingston.

• New Paltz, August 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veteran’s Drive in New Paltz.