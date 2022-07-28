The New Paltz Central School District (NPCSD) will offer a tuition-free dedicated Universal Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) program at Duzine Elementary School, located at 31 Sunset Ridge. To apply for the 2022-2023 school year, children must reside in the District and be at least four years old on or before December 1, 2022. There are only 16 seats available this year, which will be awarded through a blind lottery drawing held on August 8.

The program begins on Tuesday, September 6, and will follow the NPCSD school calendar. Transportation will be provided, and school meals will be available to purchase. Eligible families may receive free meals through the Federal meal program. The class will be held Monday through Friday from 9:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. when school is in session.

Pre-K teacher Rebecca Burdett said the Duzine staff has been busy preparing a play-based, developmentally appropriate program that meets the needs of the District’s youngest learners. “We have created a warm and engaging environment and are working to align our interdisciplinary preschool curriculum with the existing Kindergarten through Grade 12 curriculum,” she said.

Burdett explained that although the program consists of just one Universal Pre-K class this year, the District hopes to serve additional students next year through preschools, daycare centers and other community-based organizations and is planning on offering professional development and support to those centers interested in hosting the program. “The goal of New York State’s Universal Pre-K initiative is to provide high-quality preschool for all four-year-olds within the state. “We’re very excited to be taking the first step toward that goal this year,” she added.

Documents required for registration include proof of District residency, child’s birth certificate, parent/guardian photo identification, proof of custody (if applicable), and official immunization and physical exam records. This information will only be used for school district registration purposes.

Information sessions will be held at Duzine Elementary School on Wednesday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. A translator will be provided upon advance request, as well as additional support for completing the application. Screenings for registered pre-kindergarten students will be conducted on August 15, 16, or 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.

To apply, complete the digital application found on the District website at https://www.newpaltz.k12.ny.us/Page/1354 by August 5. For anyone unable to complete the application digitally, a paper copy in English or Spanish can be picked up in the main office of Duzine Elementary School. For questions or additional information, contact Llajaira Dessereau at ldessereau@newpaltz.k12.ny.us or call her at 845-256-4033.