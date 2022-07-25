The basketball court at Block Park in Kingston was named in loving memory of Ken G. Bryant, Jr. on Friday afternoon. Speakers ranging from Mayor Steve Noble to city officials to Ken’s younger brother, Supreme Court judge Kevin Bryant, spoke about Ken’s community service and legacy to the city of Kingston.

Ken dedicated over 25 years to giving back to the community as a volunteer coach for the city’s Youth Biddy League basketball program While he was known by many as “Coach”, his teachings went far beyond basketball skills. Ken was a strong believer in carrying a positive attitude and working together. He also served as chairman of the Kingston Parks and Recreation Commission, was a member of the City of Kingston’s Human Rights Commission, Ulster County Youth Bureau and chairman of the Bureau’s Planning Committee. Though he sadly passed away in 2012 at age 50, Ken’s impact on the Parks and Recreation Department remains today.