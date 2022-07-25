On Saturday the Kingston Midtown Arts District presented its annual lively and fun EXPO to celebrate the arts, creativity and community by hosting a free hands-on opportunity to explore the various art forms of local artists and arts organizations. It was a full day of workshops in a variety of arts genres, including wheel throwing, clay hand building, drumming, dance, a community mural, instrument making, virtual reality, holograms, photography, painting, comics and more.
