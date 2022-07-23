A Little League baseball team from Saugerties has earned a spot in the New York State championship tournament. The team of boys, ages 9 and 10, earned a spot in the state competition after sweeping their way through the district and section tournaments. The team streaked to the finale behind good pitching and a stingy defense, allowing only five runs in seven games. It is the first baseball team from Saugerties to qualify for the state tournament in decades. Only eight teams from across New York State earn a bid to the state tournament, which begins July 25 in Endicott.

The team includes Luke Armstrong, Andrew Bernard, Tristan Bosch, Caleb Burch, Matthew Erceg, Levi Hunter, John Kelly, Easton Koegel, Deegan Lasusa, Everett Nelson, Chase Mooers, and Maxton Van Etten. The team was managed by Dan Koegel and coached by Nick Bernard, Adam Bosch and Eric Nelson. The team, shown above, defeated a team from East Greenbush on July 20 to earn its place in the state tournament.