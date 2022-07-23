The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed Debra Kosinski as the District’s new Assistant Superintendent for Business. The appointment was made during a July 6 Board meeting, following a recommendation by Interim Superintendent Dr. Bernard Josefsberg. Kosinski assumed her new position on July 7.

Kosinski, a Wallkill resident, has worked as treasurer in the New Paltz Business Office for the last three years. In the spring, she stepped into the school business administrator role, helping to deliver the 2022-2023 school budget proposal to voters in May. The proposal was passed with a 74 percent approval.

Kosinski’s educational foundation stems from local roots. Prior to her time at New Paltz, Kosinski worked as a treasurer and school business administrator for the Rondout Valley Central School District from 2003-2019, and in the Ulster BOCES Business Office from 1990-2003. She holds a master’s degree and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration, as well as a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting, all from the State University of New York at New Paltz. She earned an associate’s degree in Accounting from SUNY Ulster and graduated from the New Paltz High School.

Kosinski said her primary goal will be to develop “fiscally responsible” budgets that provide a variety of educational programs and opportunities for New Paltz students while being mindful of the school district’s taxpayers.

Board President Bianca Tanis credited Kosinski for working diligently to help address challenges presented during the 2022-2023 budget development process while helping to create a budget the community could support. Tanis said Kosinski’s primary responsibilities moving forward will be identifying cost-saving strategies and “ensuring the District’s current and future fiscal health while prioritizing programming and support for students.” Tanis also acknowledged Kosinski’s hard work and contributions toward establishing the District’s new Universal Pre-Kindergarten program, which is scheduled to launch in September 2022.