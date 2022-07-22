A sales tax agreement was unanimously approved on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. As part of the agreement between Ulster County and the City of Kingston, the towns in Ulster County will receive 4% of the sales taxes collected in 2021 – a one-time disbursement of an additional 1% or $1.5 million.

“This is unprecedented in Ulster County, to share additional revenues with our towns, and really reflects our values – that when government entities work collaboratively, it better serves our residents,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “Ulster County Town Supervisors have been vocal about wanting a larger share of the revenues, and we heard you.”

“This agreement keeps intact the City’s current share of the sales tax revenue, while also providing towns with additional funding to help meet each town’s unique financial needs,” Mayor Steve Noble said. “The City of Kingston uses sales tax revenue to support our work in rebuilding our infrastructure, combating the housing crisis, and improving essential services provided to City and County residents each day.”

In 2021, Ulster County exceeded the 2020 Budget Amount and entered into discussions about sharing additional revenues with the towns. The agreement is subject to the approval of the City of Kingston’s Common Council.

The sales tax agreement between Ulster County and the City of Kingston shares 3% of sales taxes with the towns for the period of March 1, 2021, through February 28, 2026.