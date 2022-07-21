Village of New Paltz Trustees are reaffirming their preference for a 25 mph speed limit, but expressing support for a state law to allow for that slower speed to be put in place locally. Even if it’s passed, though, this new law won’t loosen the regulatory stranglehold held by DOT officials over the three state roads passing through the village. Trustees would still have to ask permission to lower the speed on 299, 32 and 208 to match the rest of the village. A formal request to do just that has been submitted, but past history does not suggest it will be easily granted: DOT officials have rejected other requests for lower limits, as well as road design changes that would improve pedestrian safety such as bulb-outs to narrow roads at crosswalks, or even simply adding crosswalks, because it could slow down vehicular traffic. The response for a request for bulb-outs at the Oakwood and Main intersection was rejected as an “enforcement issue,” since impatient drivers may go around vehicles stopped to allow for pedestrians to cross safely. It remains to be seen if the new governor will get the “complete streets” philosophy adopted by transportation officials.