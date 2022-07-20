At the junction of nature and history lies the Catskills River Run, a charming adventure across the Ulster and Delaware (U&D) Railroad from Phoenicia to Boiceville. The roughly 2.5 hour-long Rail Explorers tour runs on pedal-powered rail bikes (don’t worry, there are motors to help along the way). The unique transportation and setting provide a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages. Attracting an abundance of visitors from across the state, tickets to the ride typically sell out, and for good reason. Stretching through the woods of our tranquil Catskill Mountains and beside the gorgeous Esopus Creek, the River Run is a must-try for those seeking worthwhile summer outings.

Behind the beautiful scenery, the attraction is steeped in the rich history of the tracks that run through it. The U&D Railroad, founded in 1866, was known to be “The Only All-Rail Route To the Catskills Mountains.” The railroad passed through four different counties, going atop both the mountains and the Hudson River as well as beside many popular attractions along the way. As such, many establishments were built or sponsored by the rail, all of which ultimately led it to become a thriving center for business and tourism. In more recent years, the U&D Railroad has expanded its horizons to accommodate the Rail Explorers on its inactive lines.

The immersiveness of the River Run stems from the fact that it is traversed by rail bike as opposed to by train. With no obstruction of view, the trail’s stunning sights are obtainable in every direction. The closeness of the surrounding nature allows visitors to feel as though they are truly one with their environment. The breeze flowing through the tracks along with the shade provided by the bountiful woods are especially refreshing, even on the warmest of days. As the rail bikes are well spread-out from each other for both safety and comfort, the tour offers friends and family a moment of togetherness with the environment that is difficult to find elsewhere.

The location of the River Run is convenient for those looking to do some more exploring in the area. Phoenicia is quite pretty and attracts an abundance of tourists due to its closeness to New York City. After the ride is over, many visitors opt to stop by the Phoenicia Diner for a bite to eat. The diner is a hotspot within the district, offering classic breakfast dishes in the morning and a variety of lunch skillets in the afternoon with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Some decide to delve into the rest of the Phoenicia hamlet, which contains a modest collection of old-fashioned shops including the Nest Egg country store, Mystery Spot antiques, and the Belle bed & breakfast store. Albeit small, the district holds great wonders and may serve as a blast from the past to many due to its unchanging bucolic nature.

As the tour is rather long and the trip may serve to be quite the time investment for those who live far from the area, here are some things to keep in mind for your visit: Pack a snack or a lunch for the ride, as there will be a 20-minute break interval at its halfway point (with tables and chairs to rest at, of course). You are able to bring small belongings with you on the rail bike. There is a basket to store them on each vehicle, perfect for stashing a cell phone or camera to take photos with. Also be sure to pack some sunscreen and water. While much of the tour is under the shade of the trees and foliage, there will still be some heavy sun exposure during certain portions. Finally, if you are visiting over the weekend, you may take interest in visiting the Empire State Railway Museum after your ride, which is located right beside the entrance and features railroad-related artifacts. For more information on the tour, see its official website here: https://www.railexplorers.net/tours/catskills-ny.

I recently went aboard the River Run with my family and we thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the adventure. We felt very welcome there as well. The staff members were extremely considerate and demonstrated a clear commitment towards ensuring the safety of everyone involved. In all, the uniqueness of the tour is what made it so thrilling. I had certainly never imagined that I would someday pedal my way across the rails of the Catskills Mountains on a four-seater bike, and yet that is exactly what we did. The views were spectacular, from the distant mountains to the beautiful forestry and radiant Esopus Creek. The scenic overload made for a dreamlike experience. My family and I will undoubtedly visit once more, and I would highly recommend that any families searching for a worthwhile summer activity do the same.