The Persen House Museum was visited by George Clinton, former NYS governor and 4th Vice President of the United States, to see his friend, Matthewis Persen, the house/tavern owner, on Saturday, July 16 in the Stockade in Uptown Kingston. The two gentlemen gave a talk on the events happening in the late 1700s and early 1800s in our area, especially giving an account of the British burning our city and how our citizens faired. This was presented by Theatre on the Road. For more information, see www.theatreontheroad.com.