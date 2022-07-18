After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the annual Children’s Day Parade stepped off Friday evening, July 15 in Kingston. This year’s parade theme was “Heroes.” Mayor Steve Noble noted that heroes can be interpreted in various ways, such as a first responder, a medical professional or a super hero. Lynsey Timbrouck, director of Kingston’s Parks and Recreation Department, said this year’s theme feels most fitting to honor every type of hero, especially the ones that don’t wear capes. Many local organizations, firefighters, health care professionals and other support services walked up Broadway to cheering crowds.