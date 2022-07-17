When Terramor Outdoor Resorts chose a 77-acre property on Route 212 near Glasco Turnpike as a location for its next high-end camping site, reaching out to their future neighbors in Woodstock and Saugerties seemed like a smart move.

At a March gathering at Cucina Restaurant in Woodstock, Jenny McCullough, Terramor’s director of brand and operations, shared the company’s plans. This would be a “glamping” site, with 50 luxury tents, each on a platform with its own bathroom, shower, fire pit and complimentary breakfast. Tents would sleep from two to five people. Other structures will include a lodge with a gift shop, outfitter and restaurant serving casual dinners and employee housing.

Terramor, a division of Kampgrounds of America, said it would model its Hudson Valley resort on its successful glamping site in Bar Harbor, Maine, where tents rent for $300-$450 a night. Their slogan: “Outdoor opulence done right.”

Some of Terramor’s neighbors at the March meeting questioned why there were so many tents in the proposal. McCullough told them that 50 was the number they needed to make the business profitable.

Concerned about excessive traffic, noise and water usage, some suggested 25 tents might be the right number. But they were dismayed last month when Terramor invited neighbors to tour the site and unexpectedly told them that there was a new plan. Having learned two days earlier that the Planning Board might allow up to 75 tents, that was the new number Terramor intended build.

To Richard Buck, a Woodstock resident whose home borders the West Saugerties line where the Terramor property is located, the larger plan is “egregious… they’ve stuck their finger in our eye.” He says this development is inimical to a neighborhood where zoning requires three and a half acre plots.

In a letter to the Saugerties Planning Board, 18 Woodstock and Saugerties residents called Terramor’s “initial presentation…somewhat disingenuous.” The group laid out their concerns. Too many tents near the western property line, across from Raybrook Drive where many live. They asked the board to investigate possible noise, light and air pollution; the effect of the wells Terramor will drill on the local aquifer; water runoff; a septic plan and its effect on the “fierce” mosquito situation; as well as plans for the period of construction.

And they requested a new traffic study, done in the peak tourist season to show the impact of so many additional cars at Route 212 and Glasco Turnpike, an already-hazardous intersection. But they admit that “the overall size of the project…is at the heart of almost all the issues.”

Meanwhile, a local Terramor Outdoor Resort is far from a done deal, at any size. The Montana-based company will outline its plans to the Saugerties Planning Board on Tuesday, July 19, and submit several studies it has done. The public will be welcome to submit written comments but they will not be invited to speak until after the Board’s concerns have been addressed. The meeting will be held at the Senior Citizen’s Center at 207 Market Street at 7:30 p.m.

But Terramor, anxious to repair the damage done to its community relations by expanding to a 75-tent plan, has invited its future neighbors to a third meeting on Monday evening, July 18 to “listen to your concerns.” Terramor acknowledges that this is a “deeply personal and sometimes emotional conversation” and they’re hoping for a “respectful dialogue.”

If you are interested in attending Terramor’s “Site Q&A” on Monday, July 18, contact communityrelations@terramoroutdoorresort.com for further information.”

HV1 will report on the meeting in its next print issue.