The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has awarded the 2022 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Jonathan Bloom of Woodstock. Bloom received a certificate and scholarship of $1,500 for his volunteer service in the community from John Farrel, FASNY president.

“My dad has been a volunteer with Woodstock for nearly 30 years,” said Bloom. “I grew up going to drills, helping wash the trucks and helping out with our annual chicken barbecue, so it was only natural that I joined when I turned 16. My dad has been a member of FASNY for a number of years. This scholarship from FASNY will help me pay for my college education and has been very valuable to me. It is nice that FASNY is able to help students like me who wish to continue their education and careers in the fire service.”

Bloom plans to attend Onondaga Community College in the fall where he intends to study fire protection technology. He will also be a bunk-in with the Manlius Fire Department and will be living at their firehouse during his time in college.

Outside of the firehouse, he is the varsity captain of the Kingston High School cross county team, a member of the varsity indoor and varsity outdoor track teams and a member of the National Honor Society. Bloom also achieved his Eagle Scout rank through Boy Scouts Troop 8 from Sawkill.

Jonathan is one of 25 students chosen for this scholarship. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of an applicant’s volunteer service to his or her community. Additional criteria include a consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay.