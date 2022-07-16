The annual Gardiner 5K Classic, a scenic 5K race with rolling hills on paved highway and rail trail to benefit the Gardiner Fire Department, will take place on Thursday, July 21, 6:30 p.m., beginning at Majestic Park, located on Murphy’s Lane.

Awards will be given out to competitive runners in a number of categories, but walkers are welcome to cover the 3.1 mile course at whatever pace they choose. The run/walk is actually just the beginning of an enjoyable summer evening, with the Kids’ Fun Run taking place at 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $25.00 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=43366&eventId=600060.