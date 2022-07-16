The Saugerties United Methodist Church held its first “Bike Blessing” on June 5. The blessing was given by the church pastor, Rev. Dr. Marva Usher-Kerr. Each biker and rider, or their bike was prayed over and then anointed with Holy oil from Jerusalem. This event came with the blessing of the Saugerties Police Department.

The number of motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and electric bicycles in the Hudson Valley is growing every year, and many motorcyclists traditionally have bike blessings in the spring at or near the start of the riding season. Look for the bike blessing again in the spring of 2023. The event is open to anyone with a motorcycle, scooter, bicycle or electric bike.