Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt will perform at the Colony in Woodstock on August 4. She recently announced her upcoming EP The Ceiling Could Collapse out July 15 on Fantasy Records.

The EP centers on the cycles of life and how we find meaning in extremes: pain, joy, wonder, love. It picks through the dizzying rubble of folk and indie-rock for moments of resonant emotion and frames them in heartbreaking lyrics and openhearted expanses. “Every woman I’ve ever talked to is in some amount of pain almost all the time,” Bobbitt says. “That could be physical pain, emotional pain, familial pain; but it’s there in cycles.”

Bobbitt co-produced the EP with Justice Der; it was mixed by Grammy nominee Jorge Elbrecht.