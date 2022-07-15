Join Overlook Mountain Center (OMC) guides Glenn Kreisberg and Dave Holden on Sunday, July 17 for an excursion to view the cairns, great cairns and effigy walls found at the Lewis Hollow archaeological site in Woodstock. Great Cairn #4 was recently dated to between 1300 and 1590 AD! Meet up at 10 a.m. in Sunflower parking lot (Bradley Meadows), in front of bank.

Learn about manitou hassannash (spirit stones) and Native American ceremonial stone landscapes (CSL).

The total distance is about two miles on mixed terrain. Please wear sturdy hiking shoes, bring water and a snack or lunch. Dress for a summer hike in the woods and the weather forecast. Consider bug repellent and sunscreen.

The event is free, but donation are welcome. For additional information and to register, call 845-417-8384 or visit www.overlookmountain.org.