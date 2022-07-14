As tenants sign up for the retail spaces at Zero Place in New Paltz, each will have their ideas vetted at Planning Board meetings. One of the early proposals would see a cannabis dispensary in the largest brick building in town. While licensing and rules are still being worked out at the state level, Planning Board members do have one question that’s theirs to ask: what about traffic? John Litton has heard anecdotes about long car lines for dispensaries in other states, but board member Zach Bialecki suspects that as these businesses become more common, those lines will fade to grey. Nevertheless, it’s off to draft a new traffic study based on what self-identified experts believe a local dispensary would do to village roads.