Changes that need to be made to the Lemon Squeeze plans were reviewed by Village of New Paltz Planning Board members on July 5, allowing returning member Rich Suoto to become acquainted with the project’s prior approval. The new building, set to be opened at 107 Main Street, will replace Murphy’s Restaurant and Pub, which closed after 34 years of service. The changes largely concerned changes to landscaping, including changing what plants will be used for screening. Through questioning, Suoto learned about the conditions already in place to address noise and lighting concerns.

Village code does require a licensed landscape architect to prepare a plan, and the board’s attorney is of the opinion that this can’t be fudged by having a licensed architect sign off on a plan developed by someone else. The changes will not be approved until the appropriate professional has signed off.