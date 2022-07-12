Voters in Olive’s Shokan hamlet will decide on September 24 if the town will establish a sewer district. If approved, the district will be funded by New York City through the Catskill Watershed Corporation at an estimated cost of $48.715 million. The district is within the New York City watershed.

Once constructed, the operation will be funded primarily by New York City, with the remainder to come from a $100 annual charge for households and $250 plus an additional amount based on flow for non-households.

The district will own and be responsible for the system and a Special Benefit Assessment will apply to any new construction connecting to the system.

A combined flow treatment plant in Shokan will handle wastewater from Boiceville and Shokan while an existing treatment plant in Boiceville will be retrofitted and used a as pumping station.

More information is available including service area maps is available at https://townofolive.org/shokan-wastewater-management-program-2-pre-construction-phase.

The vote will be held Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 28 Mountain Road, Shokan.