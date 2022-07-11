The Sawyer Motors 2022 car show drew more than 600 antique and classic vehicles and thousands of people who came out to see the classic, antique and customized vehicles.

The annual show is also a fundraiser for local charities, said organizer Bob Siracusano of Sawyer Motors. He had set a goal of $70,000 to be raised through fees to exhibitors, various sales and a raffle. According to the Sawyer Motors webpage, the event ended up raising more than $100,000.

Siracusano said this was the “best car show ever” and that the weather was perfect.

The show stretched along Main Street from Partition to Market streets, with several blocks of cars along Partition and a few up Market Street. Classic and antique vehicles were also parked in the M&T Bank parking lot and the parking lot in front of the Speedy Mart.

Not all the cars, by any means, were modified or hot rods. Kevin Umhey of Shokan rebuilt his 1959 Morris Minor over 25 years. The car is not modified; it looks like a Morris Minor just off the showroom floor. In an age of hybrid and electric vehicles, a gasoline-powered car that goes 43 miles on a gallon of gas is competitive in its economy, he said. The project was slowed by factors that can hit all projects; “when you’ve got the money you don’t have the time, and when you have the time, you don’t have the money.”

At the Reis parking lot at the corner of Main and Market streets, Lights Out band provided music and there was a space for dancing surrounded by chairs for an audience. The space was also the center of raffle ticket sales, where Siracusano and volunteers sold strips of $20 tickets.

In a Facebook post following the event on the Sawyer Motors webpage, Siracusano thanked everyone for “making this the best car show to date.” Village businesses had “a banner day, we saw some amazing cars and met some amazing people, and because of you we were able to give away more than $100,000 to our local nonprofits and those experiencing hardship. That is really what this car show is all about.”

Siracusano said he is especially grateful to his staff and the volunteers who make the car show possible, and to “my daughter Macy, brother Larry and my sales manager, Ray Tucker. You guys killed it.”