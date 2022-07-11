The Senate House in Kingston hosted a special children’s activity of creating your own Delft tile on Saturday, July 9. Delft, a city in the Netherlands, began creating tiles in 1600. This type of tiling was intended to imitate Chinese porcelain and, as a result, become a major industry of the region. Delft would be shipped to the Americas as it was becoming a popular form of decorating, particularly in the Hudson Valley in the 17th and 18th centuries. Tiles would feature trees, flowers, birds, people, animals and other objects.