Autumn Taliaferrow, a graduating senior at Saugerties High School, received the Saugerties Lions Club scholarship for the 2022 school year. Taliaferrow received $1000 and will receive $1000 each year for the next three years, as long as she remains in college. Taliaferrow is attending Vassar College and is majoring in biology.

Each year the Saugerties Lions Club selects a deserving senior, based on scholarship, school, community service and need.