The New Paltz Rotary Club has awarded 28 College and Technical/Trade School Scholarships to the New Paltz High School graduating class of 2022. The following recipients were honored, along with their guests, at the Rotary Scholarship Awards Breakfast held on June 9 at Garvan’s in New Paltz:

Natalya Knoth — Doing Good in the World Scholarship $2000; Kendall Lucchesi — The Jerry Thompson Memorial Scholarship $1000; Janiah Walker — The Seakill Custom Home Builders Scholarship $1000; Sergio Mercado-Nunez — The Central Hudson STEM Scholarship $1000; Paige Hammer — The Law Offices of Robert F. Rich Scholarship $500; Marietou Solo Diedhou — The Peter A. Rubin Insurance Agency Scholarship $500; Brian Kotalik — The George Devine Memorial Scholarship $500; Ava Cronin — The Joyce Minard Scholarship $1000; Brady Saunders — The Devine Agency Scholarship $500; Ella Urrico –The Rotary BOCES Scholarship $1000.

Rotary Merit Scholarships in the amount of $500 were awarded to: Anna Adams, Alexander Barbato, Nyah Cunniff, Alexandra Frenza, Elise Gingold, Peyton Goldleaf, Merin Hemminger, Claire Holt, Lora Johnson, Vivian Kay, Tessa LaPolt, Fiona O’Hara, Alyssa Puleo, Jena Russo, Frances Schembri, Sarah Tanner, Samantha Wong-Pan and Natalee Watts.