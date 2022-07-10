In its second year of producing, the newly established Catskill Mountain Shakespeare announces its 2022 mainstage show, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, running from July 16 to 31 with a preview pay-what-you-will night on July 15 at the Emerson Resort & Spa. An intricate story of love, performance, mistaken identity, colliding worlds and magic, Dream will be presented outdoors and under an expansive tent.

A diverse and gender-blind cast will perform in an immersive setting against the picturesque landscape of the Catskill Mountains and the Esopus Creek. The production will feature 11 classically trained actors (a combination of New York City and Hudson Valley-based talents) and a creative crew of costume, set, music and lighting designers, directed by Peter Andersen.

Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for students and are available for purchase at catskillmountainshakespeare.com.