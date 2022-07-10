DAAssociatesPR, in association with the Robert Burns Scottish Society of the Hudson Valley and the Hudson House New York, will present a Bastille Day Celebration on Thursday, July 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hudson House, located at 1835 Route 9W in West Park. The event will feature world-renowned chanteuse Elaine Rachlin and her band performing a tribute to Edith Piaf and other French popular singers.

Donations will be accepted for the Robert Burns Scholarship Fund. This Bastille Day Celebration is part of an ongoing series including the 14th annual Robbie Burns Supper on January 27 at the Hudson House New York, benefiting the Robert Burns Scholarship Fund.

Reservations are recommended. Reserve online at https://thehudsonhouseny.com or call (845) 834-6007.