The Ulster County Fair runs for six days at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz from August 2 to 7. All concerts, rides and attractions are included with the price of admission.

On Wednesday night, August 3, the Ulster County Fair welcomes the classic country music band Sawyer Brown to the mainstage. Sawyer Brown is currently on a major 33-stop concert tour across the US. Founded in 1981, Sawyer Brown has released 20 studio albums and has charted over 50 times on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts. The band has also received a Horizon Award from the Country Music Association in 1985, as well as a Vocal Group of the Year award in 1997 from the Academy of Country Music.

Tickets are available online at www.ulstercountyfair.com.