The Olive Branch Studio & Gallery, a brand-new art space founded by Don Kenly, has announced a Grand Opening event happening on July 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 5097 Route 213 in Olivebridge. The exhibition will be on display until August 28.

Additionally, Olive Branch will present its first invitational sculpture exhibition “The Other Dimension,” highlighting the works of seven contemporary Hudson Valley artists who are sculptors by nature, whose artistic practice primarily or partially focuses on creating three-dimensional works of fine art and/or blurring the lines between the second and the third dimensions. Exhibiting artists include Gülnar Babayeva, Don Kenly, Alex Kveton, Iain Machell, Marie Mastronardo, Philip Monteleoni and Casey Schwarz.

Founded by Don Kenly in mid-2020, the Olive Branch Studio & Gallery is a new commercial gallery. In autumn of 2021, Gülnar Babayeva joined Olive Branch as a creative lead, with her mission to bring visibility to figurative sculpture locally. The Gallery offers 1,200 square feet of exhibition space, with eight-foot-tall wall space all around. Local and regional artists (established, mid-career and emerging) are invited to submit solo or group exhibition proposals for consideration. Starting in August 2022, Olive Branch will offer observational figure sculpting sessions with live models in its studio space.

Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment. For additional information, contact (845) 657-4225 or info@olivebranch.art.