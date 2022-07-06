After the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to remain silent for the 2020 season and have a shortened Summer 2021, Maverick Concerts is back with a full schedule.

The 106th season at the kicked off at the venerable concert venue July 2 with a sold-out 50th birthday bash for the acclaimed NEXUS Ensemble, led by Woodstock Chimes founder Gary Kvistad, with special guests Paul Winter and Brazilian pianist Henrique Eisenmann.

Sunday afternoon classical music returns once again to continue the tradition established in 1915.

The Escher String Quartet comes July 10, featuring the music of Haydn, Tchaikovsky and Russell Platt.

On July 17, Israeli pianist Daniel Gortler plays classics by Schubert and Grieg.

On July 24, QuatuorDanel from Paris will feature music by Beethoven and Shostakovich.

Miro Quartet returns July 31 to feature music by Haydn, Ravel and Philip Glass.

The Horszowski piano trio will feature favorites by Schumann and Mendelssohn August 7.

On August 21, Maverick favorite Borromeo String Quartet will play works by Haydn and Beethoven.

The annual Maverick Chamber Orchestra concert is August 27 with Music Director Alexander Platt conducting the Caroga Arts Ensemble. Yevgeny Kutik, who emigrated from Belarus, will perform a concerto version of Shostakovich’s Violin Sonata. The evening will close with Concerto Grosso No. 1 by Ernest Bloch.

On August 28, the Amernet String Quartet from Miami will celebrate music of Beethoven. Later that evening, the KASA String Quartet and pianist Mei-Hsuan Huang will make their Maverick debuts.

For the final concert of the season, Tashkent-born pianist Roman Rabinovich will perform four works of Cesar Franck.

Saturday nights at the Maverick will feature jazz, contemporary and world music.

Woodstock favorite Simi Stone will make here Maverick solo debut July 16. Woodstock’s Happy Traum returns July 23 with Cindy Cashdollar, David Mansfield and Zach Djanikian.

Simon Shaheen and Trio will showcase Palestinian music July 30.

Piano virtuoso Christian Sands returns with his trio August 6 featuring the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

In the past few seasons, thanks to the work of LuAnn Bielawa, director of operations, Maverick has exposed audiences to other types of music in addition to the chamber series and this summer is no different.

On July 8, WDST’s Sunset Sessions on the Road comes to Maverick with Jeremy & The Harlequins and Sam Kogon.

Steve Gorn of Woodstock brings Indian classic music August 13.

While seats tend to be booked quickly, some may be available the day of the concert as concertgoers change plans.

Maverick is always looking for volunteers and one perk of helping is you get to see concerts for free.

Seating is available both inside the concert hall and outdoors. Concerts are rain or shine since concert-goers can come inside in the event of inclement weather.

Proof of COVID vaccination is required to enter the grounds and masks must be worn when inside the hall.

More information, or tickets to all Maverick Concerts performances are available online at maverickconcerts.org, via phone at 800-595-4849 or at (845) 241-7721. Remaining tickets may be available at the Box Office on the day of the performance.