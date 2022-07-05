An enthusiastic crowd on Monday greeted the return of the Independence Day Parade in the Village of Saugerties. Crowds lined the streets and nearly an hour before the parade stepped off, the folding chairs lined the parade route.

The fire trucks, floats, marching bands and local political organizations stepped off at 11 a.m. from Cantine Field and made its way down Washington Avenue, Post Street, Partition Street and Main Street.

The parade is sponsored by the fire department and trucks from the departments in Saugerties were joined by trucks from Kingston, Esopus and several other area departments.

Saugerties Police, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, local politicians, youth sports, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Saugerties Democrat and Republican Committees also had floats and marchers.

At dusk, a large crowd enjoyed fireworks at Cantine Field.