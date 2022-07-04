Police have identified two persons of interest in a June 27 burglary in the area of Ratterman Road and state Route 375.

State police, Ulster County Sherriff’s Office and Woodstock Police are investigating the burglary that occurred at 3:40 p.m. June 27. They describe one person as a dark-skinned female wearing a hijab who was seen operating a Segway scooter. The second person is described as a Hispanic male around 5 feet, 7 inches and 140 pounds, wearing a gray and white baseball hat, t-shirt and pants.

Police say it is believed the two are working together and the female approaches homes to see if they are occupied before the male gains entry.

At two residences, the homeowner answered the door and after a brief conversation, the female left the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State Police Investigator Jennifer Johnson at (845) 802-9293 or email jennifer.johnson@troopers.ny.gov.