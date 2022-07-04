There was a Banned Book Fair at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston in its fellowship hall on Saturday, July 2. The event was held in conjunction with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Catskills, Rough Draft Bar and Books, Half Moon Books, The Kingston Library and World’s End Comics.

The fair featured about ten vendors with tables of past and present banned books, such as Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, 1984 by George Orwell, Beloved by Toni Morrison and even The Lorax by Dr. Seuss. A children’s story reading booth was set up outside the building.